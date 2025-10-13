Governor administers oath to VC of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University

Guwahati, Oct 13 (PTI) Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday administered the oath of office to Dr. Niranjan Kalita as the vice-chancellor of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.

The ceremony was attended among others by Minister of Fisheries Krishnendu Paul, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, vice-chancellor of Assam Agriculture University Prof Bidyut Ch. Deka, Commissioner and Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary MS Manivannan, and senior officers of the state government. PTI DG DG MNB