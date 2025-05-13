Governor Anandiben Patel reviews progress of PM TB campaign in UP

Lucknow, May 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday chaired a review meeting at the Raj Bhavan under the 'Prime Minister TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', and said the true success of the campaign lies not just in patients' registration but in ensuring their complete recovery.

According to an official statement, Governor Patel underlined the importance of monitoring the health outcomes of adopted TB patients, emphasising that authorities must go beyond formal adoption.

"It is crucial to track how well the patients are being cared for, whether they are receiving nutritional kits on time, and whether continuous medical support is being provided," she said.

She directed officials to maintain clear records of the number of TB patients identified in each district, how often they were given nutritional kits, the extent of their medical improvement, and how many have fully recovered.

Governor Patel asked all district magistrates, divisional commissioners, and health officials to regularly update and analyse data, and report it to the state government for an accurate assessment of the campaign’s progress. “This campaign should not be treated as a formality. The goal is to ensure complete recovery of each patient and to make the state TB-free,” she added.

The governor said the campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary goal of eliminating TB from India.

She recalled launching the initiative in Madhya Pradesh, where she personally began the campaign through anganwadis and later involved universities to ensure active participation of educational institutions.

She highlighted that several international delegates at G-20 meetings expressed interest in India’s TB elimination strategy and commended the country’s community-driven approach.

Sharing a personal experience during a hospital visit, Governor Patel emotionally recalled how some women who had recovered from TB were still being discarded by their families.

"Along with medicine, TB patients need empathy, love, and acceptance. Society must embrace recovered individuals, not reject them," she said, adding that she personally intervened to reunite some women with their families.