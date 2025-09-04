Governor Anandiben Patel urges promotion of reading habit at Lucknow book fair

Lucknow, Sep 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday stressed the need to promote a culture of reading and encouraged publishers to play an active role in making books accessible to all sections of society.

Patel was speaking after inaugurating the 22nd edition of the National Book Fair at Balrampur Garden in the state capital, an event organised on the theme ‘zVision 2047: Viksit Bharat, Viksit Pradesh.' The governor toured the fair, interacted with publishers and booksellers, and even purchased some titles of her interest, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here.

She highlighted the importance of nurturing reading habits among children and adults alike and praised the role of publishers in spreading knowledge and values, it added.

Over 125 stalls have been set up by more than 60 prominent publishers and institutions, including Rajkamal, Lokbharti, Vani, Bharatiya Gyanpeeth, Prabhat, Sasta Sahitya Mandal, Prakashan Sansthan, Divyansh, and Setu Prakashan.

Books in Hindi, English, and regional languages are available at the fair, which also promotes environmental awareness, with organisers gifting plants along with books to visitors.

The National Book Fair will continue till September 14. Entry to the event is free.