Governor Arlekar greets people of Kerala on 'Makar Sankranti', 'Pongal'

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI) Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday greeted the people of Kerala and those from the state residing abroad on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' and 'Pongal'.

Arlekar conveyed his greetings to the people of the state in a Facebook post.

"My heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites across the globe on the auspicious occasions of #MakarSankranti and #Pongal, wishing everyone a life filled with abundance, good health, and the radiant joy of new beginnings," he said.

'Makar Sankranti' and 'Pongal' are harvest festivals. PTI HMP ROH