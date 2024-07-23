Governor Bais stresses local job creation to stop migration in tribal areas

Palghar, Jul 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday said concerted efforts were needed to create jobs in tribal areas so that the local people would not have to migrate in search of employment.

Speaking at an event at Wada in Palghar district, he highlighted the significance of developing sustainable employment avenues in tribal villages.

Bais attended an award distribution ceremony organised by ISKCON.

He also spoke about the need for more `ashram' (residential) schools for tribal children, especially girls, and long-term planning to elevate the standard of living among tribal communities.

The governor called on corporates and public sector entities as well as non-profit organisations to contribute actively to tribal development.

He also visited Govardhan Eco Village project at Galtare. PTI COR KRK