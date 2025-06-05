Governor calls for united action to create plastic-free Arunachal

Itanagar, Jun 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to contribute meaningfully towards environmental conservation and protection, an official statement said.

Speaking at the World Environment Day celebration at Raj Bhavan, Parnaik encouraged citizens to adopt simple, sustainable practices in their daily lives.

He highlighted the importance of replacing plastic with cloth or biodegradable bags, segregating household waste, recycling responsibly, organising community clean-up drives, and educating the younger generation about environmental responsibility, the statement said.

The governor called upon youth, educators, community leaders, and all members of society to unite and work together to build a cleaner, greener, and plastic-free Arunachal Pradesh.

He reiterated his support for the national campaign, ‘One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution’, launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and urged everyone to adopt environmentally responsible habits and firmly say ‘No’ to single-use plastics.

Parnaik stressed the importance of spreading awareness about the hazards of plastic pollution, reducing dependency on disposable plastic products, strengthening plastic waste management systems, promoting the use of sustainable alternatives, and encouraging eco-friendly lifestyles, the statement said.

Interacting with Raj Bhavan officials and forest department staff, he appreciated their commitment to maintaining the greenery and natural beauty of the estate.

To mark the occasion, he also planted saplings of Maha neem on the northern lawn of the Raj Bhavan, it said.

Parnaik also felicitated forester Heni Basar in recognition of his exemplary efforts in designing and maintaining the Raj Bhavan flower beds and golf course, applauding his creative landscaping and dedication to environmental aesthetics, it added. PTI UPL SBN UPL SBN