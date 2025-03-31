Governor, CM attend cultural programme to mark Rajasthan Day

Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) A cultural programme was organised here on Sunday to mark Rajasthan Day.

Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attended the state-level cultural programme held at the Albert Hall.

Singers Ravindra Upadhyay, Akanksha Sharma and Manganiyar artistes enthralled the audience with their performances.

Sharma honoured the artistes after the programme. There were fireworks at the end of the programme.

Various events to mark Rajasthan Day were organised in all the districts of the desert state.

A special "aarti" was also performed in many temples.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, state BJP president Madan Rathore and other public representatives and officials were present at the state-level function in Jaipur. PTI SDA RC