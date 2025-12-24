Governor extends Christmas greetings to people of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the "glorious occasion of Christmas".

In a message, he said, "On this joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm wishes to all, as Christmas heralds hope, happiness and blessings to each and everyone." He said the timeless message of peace, compassion and forgiveness, for which Jesus stood for – is all time relevant and inspirational.

"May the season inspire unity among communities, strengthen bonds of love, and renew our commitment to justice and harmony," Arlekar said. PTI TGB TGB ROH