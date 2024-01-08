Governor Gehlot hails Postal Department’s pivotal role in nation building

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday hailed the pivotal role of the Indian Postal Service in the nation's development over the past 150 years.

He said Indian postal network is the largest in the world and plays a crucial role in nation building.

"With one lakh and sixty thousand post offices, India Post's extensive reach spans every corner of the nation, offering services at the doorsteps of the public. The Indian postal network stands as the world's largest, playing a crucial role in nation building through the digitisation of postal services and enhancing G2C (Government to Citizen) services, particularly for last-mile users," Gehlot said at the closing ceremony of KARNAPEX-2024, a vibrant stamps festival organised by India Post here.

Explaining the historical evolution of postal services, the Governor pointed out that in ancient times, postal services were exclusive to kings and royalty. The decision to issue postage stamps in 1840 marked a revolutionary shift. India's first postage stamp was issued in 1854.

Gehlot underscored the global socio-economic importance of postal services, citing their role in financial inclusion and logistics.

He also praised the Karnataka Postal Circle's efforts through KARNAPEX-2024 exhibition in showcasing over 1.5 lakh postage stamps, along with displays reflecting Karnataka's rich culture, heritage, history, science, technology, environment, mental health, sports, and achievements in women empowerment. PTI GMS GMS ANE