Governor Gehlot inaugurates ‘Haat of Art’ expo in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot inaugurated ‘Haat of Art’, one of India’s largest chains of art exhibitions, at the Jayamahal Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Friday.

In his address, Gehlot emphasised the significance of art as an expression that emerges from the human mind, shaping emotions, thoughts, and imagination into vibrant forms.

According to him, the exhibition aims to present the diversity and depth of art while addressing crucial social issues, environmental concerns, human sensibilities, and cultural heritage.

Recognising Bengaluru’s reputation for blending modernity with culture, Gehlot applauded the city’s welcoming spirit towards all forms of creativity, be it technology or art.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by actor Vindu Dara Singh, founder and director of ‘Haat of Art’ and Seema Alava, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. PTI JR SSK KH