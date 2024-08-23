Governor has sent back 15 Bills at the behest of BJP: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday claimed that the Governor had sent back 15 Bills, yielding to pressure from the BJP.

The senior Congress leader also hit out at the state Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for taking decisions based on what suited the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "If the Governor takes decisions based on what suits the BJP, why do we need governments in democracy? If there are questions on the Bills, we are there to respond. I appeal to God to give good sense to the Governor." On August 16, the Governor granted sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment 'scam.' The Congress legislators have since rallied behind the Chief Minister and have condemned the Governor's action.

Asked if there was an attempt to bring down the government, he said, "Efforts to bring down the government will not succeed. We are not going to sit quiet and watch these attempts, we will do what it takes to stop that." Pointing out that the people of Karnataka blessed the Congress party with 136 out of 224 Assembly seats in the elections held last year, Shivakumar alleged that attempts were being made by the BJP and JD(S) to destabilise the government which is working for the people.

Asked about the state Home Minister G Parameshwara's visit to Delhi, Shivakumar said, "He has his department's work and party work. How can we decide about his travel? We also have work in Delhi and hence we are going together." PTI JR SS