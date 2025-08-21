Governor-in-council approves ration money hike for Manipur police personnel

Imphal, Aug 21 (PTI) The Governor-in-Council in Manipur on Thursday approved the ration money hike for state police personnel from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month with effect from September 1, a police statement said.

This was a long-standing demand of the police department and has been approved by the governor-in-council, an official said.

The 'ration money allowance' has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs. 2,500 per head per month w.e.f. September 1, 2025 for the security personnel including Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalion, Civil Police, Manipur Police Telecommunication Organisation, Central Motor Transport Workshop and Village Defence Force of Manipur Police department, the statement added.

"The approval marks a significant welfare measure and will serve as a major boost to the morale and motivation of Manipur Police personnel across all entitled ranks, who, with dedication and sacrifice, carried out their duties during the turbulent law and order situation of the past two years and three months in the entire state" it added.

"Their sustained efforts and commitment have played a crucial role in bringing about a marked improvement in the law and order scenario of the state, and they remain committed in their resolve to ensure further consolidation of peace and security" it said.

Manipur Police Department also expressed its deep appreciation and sincere gratitude to the state government for this welfare initiative in recognition of the sacrifices and services rendered by its personnel, it said. PTI COR MNB