Governor inaugurates Uttarakhand Cell on IIM, Kashipur campus

Dehradun, Oct 8 (PTI) Governor Gurmit Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Uttarakhand Cell' at IIM, Kashipur, an initiative to ensure regional development, promote local products like Badri cow ghee, and establish Uttarakhand as a brand.

In collaboration with state-based universities, the Uttarakhand Cell aims to boost sectors such as agriculture, wellness, honey production and spiritual tourism with emphasis on empowering farmers and women, IIM said in a release.

The cell will address logistical challenges and enhance education through collaborations with local universities, while a state government nominee will ensure alignment with Uttarakhand's development goals.

In this regard, three agreements were signed with the GB Pant University, Kumaun University, and Uttarakhand Technical University on the occasion.

In his address, the governor spoke about the pivotal role young minds play as the growth engine of the country's economy.

"It is the youth who are working as a growth engine for the Indian economy and resulting in a vibrant startup ecosystem," Singh said.

The nation boasts of 116 unicorns which is a testament to the determination and dedication of its young entrepreneurs.

He called upon the younger generation to embrace entrepreneurship and become job creators from being job seekers.

The governor advised the youth to focus on value addition and explore the vast opportunities available in India's economy.

Vice Chancellor of GB Pant Agriculture and Technical University Man Mohan Singh Chauhan said farmers' welfare and women empowerment were the two priorities set by the governor for the university.

"Our university is working on increasing honey production. Our production capacity has increased from 3,000 tonnes to 12,000 tonnes, and it is likely that we will further increase it to 40,000 tonnes in a short period.

"International collaborations have already been made to enhance production in our region. Our aim is to be a world leader in honey production. The MoU with IIM Kashipur will help us in the welfare of society and the community of both the state and the nation," he said. PTI ALM HVA