Governor is yet pass bill to establish Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam, says TN minister

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is still sitting on the bill passed in the last Assembly session to establish Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam, State Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan said on Friday.

The minister was replying to a query by V C Chandhirakumar, who represents Erode constituency, about the possibility of starting a university in the name of Muthamizharignar Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in his constituency during the question hour of the ongoing state Assembly session.

According to him, the bill for creating the Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam, which would also benefit students from four adjoining districts -- Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, and Thanjavur and Tiruvarur -- was introduced on April 29, during the budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

"The bill was then sent to the Governor seeking approval, but approval has not been granted yet," said the minister.

He said the Kumbakonam University was proposed after studying the needs of the youth belonging to the Delta districts.

"At present, only Bharathidasan University in Trichy serve the needs of eight districts -- Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Trichy, and Thiruvarur," said the minister. However, the minister promised to look into the request for a university in Erode. "We will speak to the stakeholders and figure out if there is an immediate need for the university," said the minister.

Meanwhile, replying to a question on the possibility of using school sports grounds in all districts by the public as well as upgrading of schools, Minister for School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, chose to answer in English, stating that the "honourable ministers of Punjab will be watching our proceeding in television" to understand Tamil Nadu policies on school education.

Poyyamozhi observed that this is the strength of the "Two language policy", as it is possible to spread the good work of Tamil Nadu far and wide. "We always say Tamil is for our identity, English is for opportunity," he added.

Incidentally, the question hour was also attended by Punjab's Minister for Buildings and Roads, Harbhajan Singh, who had come to invite Chief Minister Stalin for the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur to be observed on November 25. PTI JR ADB