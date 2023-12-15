Governor Khan running campaign against Kerala govt, alleges CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday charged Governor Arif Mohammad Khan with running a campaign against the state government, claiming that he is "pushing the agenda of the Sangh Parivar." Addressing a press conference here, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan questioned the Governor's motives, suggesting he might be seeking favour with the Sangh Parivar after his term concludes.

He alleged that the Governor criticises the Left government within Sangh Parivar forums and interferes in state universities' affairs with political motives. Governor is the chancellor of universities in the state.

The CPI(M) leader further alleged that Khan's close ties with the Sangh Parivar led him to formally carry out their agenda. All nominations made by the Governor to the senates of universities and all proposals put forth by him should be cancelled, Govindan demanded.

The CPI(M) launched this renewed political attack against the Governor after Khan targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the alleged "attack" on his car by SFI activists.

Khan had alleged that the left-wing Students Federation of India (SFI) activists carried out the "attack" at the behest of CM Vijayan. In response, the SFI leadership said that they would continue their agitation against Governor Khan and his alleged moves to saffronise the universities in the southern state.

Both the SFI and the CPI(M) accused the Governor of initiating steps to saffronise state universities, pointing to the nomination of persons with RSS and BJP backgrounds to the senates of Kerala and Calicut universities as the latest instance. PTI TGB RRT SDP ROH