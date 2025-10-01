Governor lauds Assam Police for indomitable courage, people-centric approach

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday lauded Assam Police for its indomitable courage, unmatched resolve, and people-centric approach.

"The precision, discipline, and coordination displayed are a true reflection of the dedication, training, and courage of our police personnel'', the governor said at the 75th Assam Police celebrations at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion at Mandakata near here.

The governor extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all officers, personnel, and their families on the platinum jubilee of the force.

He paid solemn tribute to the brave officers and jawans who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, acknowledging the profound contribution of their families to the nation.

"The peace and security ensured by Assam Police are the foundation of the state's growth and prosperity," Acharya said.

He emphasised the evolving nature of modern threats, ranging from cybercrime to border security, communal tensions, and the activities of anti-social elements and called for greater vigilance, technological empowerment, and enhanced community cooperation.

"The stronger the bridge of trust between the police and the people, the more unshakable our internal security will be," he said.

The governor applauded Assam Police's citizen-first approach and commended its leadership in tackling drug abuse, human trafficking, environmental protection, and preservation of cultural heritage, as examples of modern and humane policing.

The governor urged all stakeholders to envision a future-ready police force that is technologically advanced, ethically grounded, and sensitive to the needs of vulnerable people.

He reiterated the call for transparency, discipline, innovation, and empathy as the core values guiding the force.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SMART policing that is strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable, and transparent, the governor praised Assam Police for aligning with this framework and fulfilling its responsibilities with dedication.

Acharya called upon every police officer and jawan to renew their pledge of loyalty to their oath, uniform, and duty, and to strive for excellence in service to the people of Assam.

Appreciating the dedication of the police personnel who participated in the parade despite heavy rains, the governor commended their exemplary commitment.

Undeterred by the inclement weather, the governor also took the guard of honour, expressing his solidarity with the force and extending his respect for their service.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the police personnel of the state bravely work against all odds to make sure that the people of Assam are safe and secure.

''Salute to the bravehearts of @assampolice on Assam Police Day. On duty 24x7x365, they brave every odd to make sure that the people of Assam are safe and secure'', the chief minister posted on X.

''In recent years, we have taken numerous steps to ensure the well-being of every personnel of the force and are committed to their overall welfare'', Sarma said.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said that on Assam Police Day, '' I salute each and every one of my colleagues for their service and their families for giving them the strength to serve''.

''We pledge to serve our beloved Assam 24x7x365 - with courage, fairness and compassion, as well as to keep upscaling our professionalism, so that our people stay safe and secure and our state grows from strength to strength''.

On this day, ''we bow in remembrance to the bravehearts of Assam Police who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation''.

The Assam Police also dedicated the day to the everlasting memory of singer Zubeen Garg. PTI DG DG RG