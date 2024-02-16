Governor Nazeer hoists 150-ft tall national flag in tribute to tricolour's designer Pingali Venkayya

Jaggaiahpeta (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Friday hoisted a 150-foot tall national flag here in NTR district, and paid tribute to freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya who is the designer of the national tricolour.

Advertisment

The governor noted that installing the flag in Jaggaiahpeta, which was a part of the undivided Krishna district, is a tribute to Pingali Venkayya, who was born there.

"The 150-foot tall national flag installed in Jaggaiahpeta is a great tribute to Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the national flag, who was born in the Krishna district and had given an identity to India and its people," Nazeer said in a press release.

According to the governor, the nation had paid a befitting tribute to the great freedom fighter through the Tiranga Utsav organised in 2021 which marked 100 years of the tricolour, and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in 2022 held as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations marking the 75th year of independence.

Vijayawada MP K Srinivas and Jaggaiahpeta MLA S Udaya Bhanu, who played a key role in installing the 150-foot-tall flag post, were present on the occasion. PTI STH SDP ANE