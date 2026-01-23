Governor Patel extends greetings on Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day eve

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the state's foundation day, wishing people happiness, prosperity and continued progress.

The celebrations will formally begin in Lucknow on January 24, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the inaugural programme as the chief guest for UP Diwas, officials said.

In her message, the governor said Uttar Pradesh, nurtured by the sacred streams of the Ganga and Yamuna and enriched with cultural splendour and historical glory, is a vibrant and luminous reflection of India's soul.

According to an official statement, she said it is the sacred land where the penance of sages gave direction to consciousness, the compassion of saints refined humanity, the valour of warriors strengthened self-respect, and the hard work of the people laid a strong foundation for nation-building.

Patel also expressed hope that Uttar Pradesh will continue to play a leading role in the country's development.