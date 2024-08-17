Governor permission to prosecute CM is 'unconstitutional', 'undemocratic': Karnataka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday called as 'unconstitutional' and 'undemocratic' the permission granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alternative site scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He asserted that the entire government is standing solidly by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and he will continue to hold the post.

“The Governor has sent an unconstitutional and anti-democratic letter (to the Chief Minister) through his secretary,” Shivakumar said addressing a press conference here.

The Deputy CM was referring to the letter sent to Siddaramaiah and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh informing them that permission has been granted to prosecute the Chief Minister.

“The entire state, the Congress party be it legislators or cabinet stand behind Siddaramaiah. He is my CM, he will be the CM. We stand solidly behind him. The party will also have a proper programme to support his case. There is no case. They have made a case without a case,” Shivakumar said.

“We will fight it within the legal framework and in a legitimate manner. Besides this, our government is committed to fight it politically by going to the people, explaining to the people and with the support of people.” In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The opposition cried foul and three activists lodged a complaint with Gehlot, accusing the CM of 'misusing' his position.

Siddaramaiah has rejected the allegations and asserted that his wife deserved a fair compensation. He also called it a conspiracy against him to destabilise the Congress government by unseating him.