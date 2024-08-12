Governor prorogues Punjab Assembly session held in March

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has prorogued the Vidhan Sabha's budget session, which was adjourned sine die in March, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

"The Sixth (Budget) session of Sixteenth Punjab Vidhan Sabha, which was adjourned sine die at the conclusion of its sitting held on the 12th March 2024 has been prorogued by an order of the Governor of Punjab, dated 9th August 2024," the spokesperson said.

The Governor has prorogued the session in exercise of powers conferred by Sub Clause (a) of Clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cabinet will hold a meeting on August 14, official sources said.

It is expected to discuss convening the monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly, they said. PTI CHS DIV DIV