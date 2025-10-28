Governor proud of Kerala's spirit of compassion, praises state govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday said he was "really proud to be the Governor of such a big and wonderful state", after being deeply moved by the state government's compassionate gesture to build houses for homeless students who took part in the Kerala School Sports Meet.

Arlekar was the chief guest at the valedictory function of Kerala Games 2025 and presented the Gold Cup to Thiruvananthapuram district -- the champions of the Meet, at the University Stadium here.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Governor said he was touched when General Education Minister V Sivankutty told him that 50 students from poor families who participated in the school games did not have houses and would be given homes by the government.

"Our administration, minister and the government are eager to build houses for them -- 50 students, 50 houses. I wholeheartedly congratulate Sivankutty for this," the Governor said.

"This is the way which our Kerala has shown to others. I am really proud to be Governor of such a big state, such a wonderful state. Because you have shown the way to all of us, to all of our country. How it can be done... It is not just sports. It is also something for others," Arlekar said.

The Governor congratulated Minister Sivankutty, the sports authorities and the education department for successfully organising the eight-day event, which saw the participation of thousands of students.

Arlekar noted that this was the second consecutive year Kerala had organised the event in the spirit of the Olympics.