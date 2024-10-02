Governor Ravi changing Raj Bhavan into 'political' Bhavan: TN Minister

Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy alleged here on Wednesday that RN Ravi is functioning like a politician forgetting that the latter is the governor.

The Minister further alleged that, "he is changing the Raj Bhavan into Arasiyal (political) bhavan," adding it competes with 'Kamalalayam' the state BJP headquarters.

A governor should create good relationship between the Centre and state. However, Ravi's activities are tantamount to breaking ties in as many ways as possible. He is behaving as if he is the "brand ambassador for online rummy, and PRO (Public relations officer) for NEET." On Governor Ravi expressing disappointment on Tuesday over finding 'liquor bottles' in the Gandhi mandapam premises when he visited that place as part of a Swachhata Hi Seva cleaning initiative, the Minister asserted the government is committed to cleanliness.

Regupathy said, "a cameraperson has gone with the Governor and the liquor bottle was visible to him and Ravi... a bottle was found and he says it was a liquor bottle." The Gandhi mandapam complex is being cleaned during daytime by employees there and even the Marina beach area, that witnesses accumulation of lot of garbage is maintained in a clean manner.

"The government is giving priority to cleanliness." Hence, there is no use in merely blaming the government on this issue which has all along been taking all steps to maintain public premises clean. The Governor also is aware that Gandhi was against gambling, the Law Minister said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin-led government backs prohibition policy (liquor ban). However, at the same time, all states need to join forces and Tamil Nadu alone cannot eradicate liquor as it is available in all the neighbouring states, he said.

The Union government need to look into this and only a national level policy will help address the issue and do away with liquor.

Referring to an event at Raj Bhavan, the Minister said whatever the Governor expects will not happen in Tamil Nadu, the 'Dravida bhoomi' where everyone shares the same sentiments. PTI VGN SA