Governor Ravi expresses concern over rise in drug abuse in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday expressed "serious concern" over the alarming rise in drug abuse in the state and appealed to women to lead the war against drugs.

Speaking at the inaugural session of an inter-collegiate competition against drug abuse at the Women's Christian College, here, the governor strongly appealed to "Nari Shakti to lead this crucial war against drugs".

Highlighting the transformative power of women-led development in nation-building, he urged them to become ambassadors for a healthier, drug-free society by restoring family values and social cohesion, Raj Bhavan said in a post on social media platform X. PTI JSP ANE