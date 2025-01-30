Governor Ravi faults CM Stalin for event at museum to honour Gandhiji, DMK govt hits back

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister M K Stalin for conducting events 'in a corner of a city museum,' to honour Mahatma Gandhi's memory and alleged that the Father of the Nation was opposed and mocked during his life time by the followers of Dravidian ideology.

In a strong reaction, the DMK government said Governor Ravi should recover from his "mental illness" of dictating terms by imagining himself to be a "monarch and zamindar," and rather than "politicising" the matter, he must foster harmony among the people.

Information and Tamil Development Minister M P Saminathan said the Governor is not more important than the state government, which was elected by the people. He said the Dravidian icon and DMK founder CN Annadurai described in 1947 the Independence Day as a "joyous day." Governor Ravi and Chief Minister Stalin paid floral tributes here to Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary on the premises of Gandhi Mandapam and Government Museum respectively.

At the state secretariat, Stalin also administered a pledge against untouchability to mark Martyrs' Day, and state ministers, top officials and elected representatives took part in the event.

In a post on 'X,' Ravi said: "Gandhi Mandapam is a grand memorial of the Father of the Nation built over a sprawling land adjacent to the Guindy National Park, Chennai by K Kamaraj in 1956. Does it make any sense to do Gandhi memorial events - his birthday and martyrdom day in a corner of a city museum?" "My repeated requests to the Chief Minister to accord due respect to the Father of the Nation and hold such events in a befitting manner at the Gandhi Mandapam met with stubborn refusal. During his life time Gandhi Ji was vigorously opposed and mocked by the followers of Dravid ideology. But should he continued to be mocked at even today?" Minister Saminathan further said the DMK, which followed the footsteps of Anna, loves the nation and the father of the nation. "We do not celebrate those who killed the father of the nation," he said in a statement, adding it was history that Gandhi was killed by a Hindutva extremist.

It is the followers of Dravidian ideology who are fighting against such elements and the people of Tamil Nadu knew those who were behind Gandhi's killing and their objectives.

Traditionally, Gandhi Jayanthi and Martyrs Day events were held near the Gandhi statue at the Marina beachfront and in view of Metrorail construction work in the vicinity, a statue of the father of the nation was unveiled in 2022 by the government inside the museum complex.

Since then, birth and death anniversaries of Gandhiji were being conducted inside the museum complex and Ravi had himself taken part in such events. The minister underlined that the event was not held in a corner of the museum but it was conducted in front of the Gandhi statue, which is in a prominent spot, in front of the main entrance abutting Pantheon Road.

The tug of war between Governor Ravi and the DMK government over several issues is well known.

Gandhi Mandapam is on Sardar Patel Road near Raj Bhavan, Guindy and it is also close to Anna University and IIT-Madras campuses. Government Museum is at Egmore, on the other side of the city, and it is about 5 km from the Fort St George, that houses the secretariat.