Governor Ravi suffering from 'mania for space' in media: TN Law Minister S Regupathy

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Governor R N Ravi is suffering from the disease of 'mania' for daily space in the media, and there appears to be an 'indirect competition' among the Governors of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala for garnering more space in the media, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy has alleged.

By criticising the state government, Ravi, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Arif Mohammed Khan, the Governors of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala attempt to "get attention from the media and are behaving like the spokespersons of the BJP, forgetting that they are Governors," the minister said.

Slamming Ravi for alleging administrative apathy and corruption in the implementation of PM Awas Yojana in Nagapattinam district, he demanded to know the basis on which the governor hurled such an accusation. If he needed clarification with regard to the scheme, he could have checked with the government, Regupathy said in a statement on Monday.

Rather than 'doing politics' while being the governor, he could join politics and "if the BJP leadership allows, it is good for him and the people of Tamil Nadu." The minister flayed Ravi for criticising the government like an opposition party and asked if it was becoming of a person holding the office of Governor.

The governor is doing everything that falls outside the ambit of his (Constitutional) mandate, Regupathy alleged. Often Ravi visits Delhi for 'family' engagements, the minister claimed and asked whether the governor had ever visited Delhi for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The governor has done no good for the state. Also, he does not help the state government and Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is working for the growth of Tamil Nadu and the development of the people. On the top of it all, Ravi is posing obstacles for the state's growth, Regupathy alleged.

On January 30, Ravi alleged it was tragic that 'deserving poor villagers' of Nagapattinam district in the state were not able to get the benefit of the PM Awas Yojana due to 'administrative apathy,' and also pointed to allegations of corruption. PTI VGN KH