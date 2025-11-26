Governor Ravi's 'arrogance' must be tamed, says TN CM Stalin

Erode, Nov 26 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday alleged Governor R N Ravi has spoken arrogantly by labelling Tamil Nadu, a haven of peace, as an extremist state and that his arrogance must be tamed.

Addressing an event here, Stalin targeted the BJP-led regime for rejecting Tamil Nadu's proposals for MetroRail in Coimbatore and Madurai. He alleged the BJP-led Centre has decided that it must not sanction any projects for Tamil Nadu since the state has not voted for the Saffron party.

As if such trouble was not enough, the BJP government at the Centre has appointed a person as Governor to permanently prevent Tamil Nadu's growth, he alleged.

"He has given an interview (Tamil Janam TV on November 24, 2025) and as soon as I heard him saying that he has come to Tamil Nadu to serve (the people), I laughed. The Governor has alleged that there are security issues in Tamil Nadu; that extremist tendencies prevails in the state." Also, Ravi has alleged that nothing has happened for the growth of the Tamil language in the state. Ravi has claimed that everyone was studying English, the chief minister said adding such was the kind of defamatory remarks the Governor has made. Only under the rule of the BJP at the Centre, the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Delhi-Red Fort blast happened killing innocent people, he said and also referred to the alleged Manipur unrest.

"The Governor has praised the BJP government at the Centre, which could not prevent the killings of people in extremist attacks. He has spoken arrogantly by labelling Tamil Nadu, a haven of peace, as an extremist state. His arrogance must be tamed." The CM said it was Tamil Nadu that showed its patriotism by making pretty huge contributions towards the defence fund and stood behind the soldiers during times of crisis. "The Governor's speech that portrays Tamils as anti-nationals is strongly condemnable. He is talking as if all those who had not voted for the BJP were extremists. His speech was untenable, completely inappropriate and unbecoming to the Constitutional position he holds." Further, the CM said, "Our children are learning English for global opportunities. What is your problem? Why are you annoyed? We are ready to double our interest and learn English." Stalin asked the Governor not to teach lessons to Tamil Nadu on the love for one's mother tongue as "we are the ones who have secured doctorate in that subject." If regional languages flourish today in non-Hindi speaking states across India, it was only due to Tamil Nadu's language war by sacrificing lives.

The CM was apparently hinting at the agitations opposing alleged "Hindi imposition" in 1938 and 1965.

He slammed the Governor for forwarding a Bill to set up a university, named after late CM M Karunanidhi, at Kumbakonam.

"In that Bill, what was the Constitutional issue that extended to the level of sending it to the President (to get approval)? He (Governor Ravi) is trying to put the blame on President to hide that he had put the Bill on the backburner." Asking if it was fair to make compromises on the students' interests, so as to oppose a varsity in the name of Karunanidhi, the CM said he believed that the Centre would accord sanction by honouring democracy. If it was not done, MPs from the State would call on the President and seek her approval for the Bill.

"Soon, the Parliament is set to meet (winter session) and MPs will raise their voice there." The CM said the Governor should continue with his "hate for Tamil" and that would make their work easy. The Railway Ministry has allocated a mere Rs 301 crore for the Southern Railway out of the total allocation of Rs 31,458 crore for new routes during 2024-25. The allocation for SR was a mere one per cent.

"What is the meaning? The BJP regime takes Tamil Nadu into consideration only for collection of taxes. However, when it comes to allocation of funds, it is deceiving TN. This is the BJP's indirect message. The BJP's cheap politics of being vindictive towards the people for the sake of political gains is giving the BJP continuous defeat in Tamil Nadu." AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's "politics of betrayal" is giving him failures. At the same time, DMK continues its winning streak by its true concern for the people and by its committed fight to secure the state's rights. The DMK is fulfilling its electoral promises despite the troubles posed by the BJP-led Centre, he said and outlined welfare initiatives, including Rs 1,000 per month support to 1.14 crore women beneficiaries. If those who were eligible had been left out, they will also get the payout from next month.

Alleging that efforts were being made to take away people's right to vote through the SIR exercise, Stalin said: "Please make sure that your names figure in the voter's list and now, that is the most important thing." He expressed confidence that his party would win the 2026 Assembly polls and retain power. PTI VGN VGN ROH