Governor releases book on historic ports and docks of Mumbai region

Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Saturday released the book ‘Gateways to the Sea – Historic Ports and Docks of Mumbai Region’ at Raj Bhavan here.

Compiled by the Maritime Mumbai Museum Society, the book carries “authoritative” articles on the history of various ports and docks of the Mumbai region including Sopara, Vasai, Versova, Mahim, Alibag, and Chaul, the Raj Bhavan said in a release.

The book has been published by the Publications Division of the Government of India.

Historians, researchers, maritime experts, conservation architects and writers have contributed to the 18 chapters of the book, it added. PTI MR NR