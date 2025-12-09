Governor releases Doordarshan's special publication 'Good News Assam'

Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday released 'Good News Assam', a special publication by state's Doordarshan News at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, formerly the Raj Bhavan, here.

'Good News Assam' is a weekly programme that has, across more than 50 episodes, documented inspiring stories of service, innovation, entrepreneurship, and community leadership. The book features 55 of its most impactful stories, offering a vivid and inspiring snapshot of the state's resilience, creativity, and collective progress.

Acharya, in his address, praised the vision that shaped Good News Assam, noting that the publication brings together powerful narratives of human spirit, innovation, social service, and community leadership.

He said the initiative beautifully captures everyday heroes whose contributions, though often unnoticed, strengthen the social fabric and reflect the state's progress. He described the book as “a valuable documentation of Assam’s positive transformation,” as such stories help future generations recognize how seemingly ordinary individuals accomplish extraordinary feats in diverse fields.

The governor pointed out that the programme effectively communicates the on-ground implementation of central and state welfare schemes and highlights improvements in key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, digital services, infrastructure, women’s empowerment, and community development.

He said that Good News Assam, like the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat, strengthens a participatory approach to development by giving recognition to those whose efforts inspire society.

The governor pointed out that Lok Bhavan is committed to nurturing this potential through people-centric initiatives ranging from youth skill development and leadership programmes to environmental protection and the promotion of natural farming.

The renaming of Raj Bhawan to Lok Bhawan is a strong indication that governance is being aimed toward public participation and welfare of the public, he said. PTI DG NN