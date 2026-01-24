Governor Shukla, CM Sukhu extend greetings on Himachal's 56th Statehood Day

Shimla, Jan 24 (PTI) Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on its 56th Statehood Day.

Shukla said that the "Devbhoomi" is known for its rich cultural traditions, and called upon the people to maintain the spirit of harmony and hard work that defines the state's identity.

Reiterating his appeal for a drug-free Himachal, Governor Shukla urged the youth to stay away from intoxicants and contribute to a healthy society.

Chief Minister Sukhu also congratulated the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion, describing the day as a reminder of the state's remarkable journey and the collective resilience of its people.

Paying rich tributes to the architects of the state, the chief minister remembered the visionary leaders who championed the cause of the formation of Himachal Pradesh. He specifically honoured the "Architect of Himachal" Dr YS Parmar, along with other prominent personalities whose dedication and foresight paved the way for the state's socio-economic development and unique identity.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude for the contribution of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, stating that she had officially announced the grant of full statehood to Himachal Pradesh on January 25, 1971 from the iconic Ridge.

"That moment remains etched in the state's history as the dawn of a new era of self-governance and progress," he said.

The chief minister urged people of the state to draw inspiration from its glorious past and contribute actively towards building a "green and prosperous Himachal."