Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot extends heartfelt wishes to the Makara Sankranti

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot has conveyed warm wishes to the citizens of Karnataka on the occasion of the Makara Sankranti.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Governor Gehlot said, "On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makara Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal, I extend my warm greetings to all Indians and my Karnataka people." "May these festivals foster the spirit of love and harmony and contribute in making our country more peaceful and prosperous," he said in the statement. PTI GMS ANE