Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot greets people of Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday greeted people of the state on the eve of Kannada Rajyotsava.

He called upon people to cherish the cultural heritage of the state.

"Heartfelt greetings to everyone on Kannada Rajyotsava. As we celebrate Karnataka's unification on this November 1st, let us cherish the rich cultural heritage of our state," Gehlot said in a statement.

"Today, we honour the visionaries who devoted themselves to Karnataka's unity and prosperity. May their legacy inspire us to promote unity, brotherhood, and social harmony as we work together for the progress of our beloved Karnataka." PTI GMS SA