Governor urges Arunachal Pradesh University to focus on industry-ready education

Itanagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday called upon Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) to align its academic programmes with the needs of industry and the public sector, ensuring graduates are "work-ready and world-ready".

The Arunachal Pradesh governor, who is also the Chancellor, was addressing the first convocation ceremony of the university held at Pasighat in East Siang district, an official release said here.

During the event, the governor conferred degrees upon the inaugural postgraduate batch of 2023–25.

Parnaik lauded the fact that over 66 per cent of the successful candidates were women, calling it a strong sign of women's empowerment and social progress.

"Educate a woman, and she educates the whole family, in fact, the whole state," he said.

Lemsang Bangyang from the Education department received the Chancellor's gold medal for securing the highest CGPA of 9.30. Vice chancellor's gold medals were awarded to Anisha Kri, Mumne Tayeng, Lemsang Bangyang, Saniya Mossang and Ralbom Ripuk.

Highlighting the unique responsibility of the state's first university, the governor stressed that APU's courses and curriculum must reflect Arunachal Pradesh's aspirations, geography, indigenous languages and governance systems.

He suggested introducing tribal studies as a specialised cultural centre and establishing a community radio station on the lines of Rajiv Gandhi University to connect with people across the state.

Parnaik called for research and innovation to be at the heart of the institution.

"Students and teachers should not merely absorb information but create new knowledge that uplifts lives, inspires progress, and solves real problems on the ground. Every programme must encourage curiosity, critical thinking and above all, the courage to ask questions that lead to discovery and transformation," he said.

Addressing the graduating students, he reminded them that as APU's pioneering batch, they carry the honour of shaping the future of the university.

"You are the pride of Arunachal and our great nation. The world beyond these walls eagerly awaits your contribution, your innovative ideas, your blessed compassion and your inborn courage to make a difference," he said.

The governor urged them to demonstrate transparency, integrity and professionalism throughout their careers and to remain rooted in their cultural values while contributing to the state's development.