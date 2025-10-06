Governor voices concern over attacks on BJP leaders in flood-hit Nagrakata

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday expressed deep concern over the mob attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Nagrakata area of Jalpaiguri district.

Calling for immediate steps to uphold law and order, Bose, who is currently in Darjeeling to review the ground situation and oversee relief and rescue operations at the landslide-hit areas, said such incidents were unacceptable, especially at a time when vulnerable communities are reeling under the impact of natural calamity.

"In this hour of great crisis that has visited the Hills, and when the entire nation is watching with grave concern, it is important that everyone's involvement in providing relief and succour to the victims is welcomed," Bose was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan.

Reports said that the elected representatives were attacked by a group of miscreants when the politicians were trying to reach out to flood victims with essential supplies.

The governor further urged authorities to ensure that the humanitarian work being carried out in flood-affected areas is not disrupted.

"People are in desperate need of help, and nothing should come between those who are suffering and those who are trying to extend a helping hand," he said.

Describing the attackers as "hooligans and miscreants," Bose called for a non-partisan, coordinated response to the disaster, and underlined the importance of solidarity in the face of human suffering. PTI SCH NN