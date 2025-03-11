Governor's address is govt document, media reporting incorrectly: Himachal LoP

Shimla, Mar 11 (PTI) Leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday raised the issue of incorrect reporting of the Governor's address and said that the address is a government document and not his own words.

Raising a point of order immediately after obituary references, Thakur said that the Governor's address is a document of the government and some Hindi papers have given the headline - Centre is responsible for financial crisis in Himachal: Governor.

He urged the Speaker to take cognizance of the media reports.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh accused the LoP of trying to intimidate the media and said the Governor's address was a government document approved by the cabinet and pointed out that the headlines are not given by the reporters.

If the opposition wants to attribute the address to me, I have no objection, he said.

Taking note of the issue raised by Jai Ram Thakur, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the point has been noted and cognizance would be taken if somebody moves a motion.

Meanwhile, Thakur also accused the government of pressuring the media and registering FIRs against media persons.

On Monday, after the Governor's address, Thakur while talking to the media persons had said, "We respect the governor but his address given by the Congress government was lengthy and far from the truth as there was nothing to list as achievement except taking a loan of Rs 30,000 crore in two years". PTI BPL HIG HIG