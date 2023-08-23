Governors, CMs, leaders of southern states hail Chandrayaan 3 feat

Chennai, Aug 23 (PTI) Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, ex-ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair, Governors and Chief Ministers and a host of prominent leaders from the southern states on Wednesday hailed the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, with its Lander Module making the soft landing on the lunar surface.

In Tamil Nadu's prisons, the landing event was relayed live for the inmates and they expressed happiness and pride in the achievement, the office of DGP, Prisons said.

Today's achievement is the first big step towards planetary exploration and also highlights the technical competence and reliability of Indian launch systems and space craft, Madhavan Nair said.

The country has really broken the ice and made a good beginning in space exploration as far as the latest development was concerned, he told PTI. He said that while there were some setbacks and delays in the past with regard to the mission, "it is never too late".

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan termed the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface as a historic moment for India.

Khan, on social media platform X, hailed the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 and also posted a congratulatory video message.

"It is a joy unspeakable. I give my congratulations to ISRO and other scientists. We Indians are proud of our scientists and all those people who have devoted their time and energy to make this mission a success. Jai Hind!" he said in a video message.

Khan also distributed sweets among his family and staff at the Raj Bhavan while saying that Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the moon.

Vijayan, in a statement issued by his Office, said the soft landing of the lunar module on the moon's south pole was a "brilliant chapter" in the history of Indian space research.

"Historic feat for India's space research as #Chandrayaan3 touched the lunar surface. Warmest congratulations to @isro and all those who relentlessly worked to make this a success. Every Indian stands with pride as our nation becomes the fourth to successfully land on the Moon," the CM also posted on the social media platform X.

Satheesan, in a social media post, said India has become the first country to touch the moon's south pole and the fourth nation to land on the lunar surface -- achievements that would make every Indian to be over the moon with pride.

TN leaders hailed ISRO for the remarkable feat.

State Governor R N Ravi said, in his congratulatory message, the "entire nation and overseas Indian community are immensely proud of our space scientists for the historic #chandrayaan3 successful mission to Lunar's South Pole." "Hearty congratulations to the ISRO team for bringing India into the top space league. This is unstoppable India", he said in a social media post.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the successful landing on the lunar surface places India as the fourth country to conquer the lunar surface and it is a giant leap for India's space exploration.

"Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 !! A monumental achievement that places India as the fourth country to conquer the lunar surface." he said.

"Kudos to the entire team for their tireless efforts and innovation. A giant leap for India's space exploration" he said.

The three Chandrayaan missions have been led by exceptional minds from Tamil Nadu -- Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha and now P Veeramuthuvel. Their dedication and expertise inspire us all, the CM added.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami said, "feeling elated and proud for being the first nation to land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole." "Congratulations to our ISRO for making this mission a grand success through the smooth landing of the Vikram Lander Module where no other global space powers could," he said on X.

Actor Madhavan who played the role of veteran scientist Nambi Narayanan in the film 'Rocketry' said, "Words are not enough to describe this achievement Jai Hind, my heart swells with pride. I hope I can stay sane." Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and the US Consulate General Chennai also lauded India's achievement.

Further, Venkaiah Naidua and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted ISRO.

In his X post, Venkaiah Naidu said : "The entire nation is rejoicing at the success of #Chandrayaan3Landing. #ISRO scientists have scripted history with this soft landing of Vikram, the lander, on the moon. By overcoming multiple challenges & accomplishing crowning success @isro has done Bharat Mata proud that to with indigenous technology." Soundararajan conveyed her congratulations to all the scientists and the entire ISRO team, along with warm wishes to the people of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this remarkable feat, a release from Raj Bhavan said.

Earlier, the Governor prayed at Lord Anjaneya temple and observed the live stream of the Chandrayaan-3's landing at the Birla Planetarium here.

Rao said the country scripted a new chapter in the field of global space exploration and created a new history.

This is the occasion every Indian should be proud of, he said.

He congratulated the ISRO scientists, staff and everyone involved in the success of the space endeavour.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy joined the celebration of successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 at the Telangana BJP headquarters at Nampally Hyderabad.

"It is a moment of pride, moment to cherish, moment to acknowledge the hard-work of team @isro. Finally, India on the Moon," he said on X (formerly twitter).

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated ISRO and posted on X : "Mubarakbaad to the team @isro. It is a proud moment for us as Indians. Another great addition to India’s long legacy of scientific achievements #Chandrayaan3," BRS MLC K Kavitha,daughter of CM Rao said on X : "Today, our beloved Tiranga unfurls proudly upon the lunar winds. This is historic and magnificent. In this remarkable chapter of India's cosmic journey with #Chandrayaan3 - every heartbeat syncs in unity, every soul swells with pride, for this is a great leap for our nation !!".

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed the success of Chandraayan 3 mission.

Nazeer called the soft landing of Vikram lander along with Pragyan rover on the lunar surface as a prestigious event.

"It is a historic event and every Indian is proud of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s phenomenal success that has catapulted India to be the fourth country to achieve soft landing on lunar surface and the only country to reach the uncharted south pole of the moon," said Nazeer in press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Reddy described the soft landing as a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it joined the club of an elite group of countries which accomplished the moon mission.

"Congratulating ISRO team for creating history and space in celestial science with an overwhelming success," said Reddy.

He observed that exploring the uncharted polar regions has made this expedition more challenging with the entire world gazing at India in admiration.

Former chief minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu applauded Chandrayaan – 3's success as history.

"We scripted history today! Congratulations to ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the moon’s south pole and becoming the only space organization to achieve this feat," posted Naidu on micro-blogging site X.

Puducherrty CM N Rangasamy and Assembly Speaker R Selvam lauded ISRO's achievement.