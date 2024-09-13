Governors interfering in functioning of govts, doing politics not 'good tradition', says Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday said many governors are interfering in the functioning of the governments and doing politics, which is "not a good tradition".

West Bengal Governor C V Anand Bose had on Thursday said that in view of the anger of the people over the deadlock on the RG Kar Medical College case, he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Talking to reporters here, Gehlot said it is the first time he is seeing that in many states, there is a conflict between governor and chief minister.

On Bose's statement, he said, "Governors of many states are interfering and doing politics. This is the first time I am seeing that in many states across the country, there is a conflict between governor and chief minister. This is not a good tradition." In response to another question related to the Kolkata case, Gehlot said, "The incident in Bengal was unfortunate. The CBI is looking into it. The Supreme Court itself is monitoring it. I think we should wait for their results. The incident was very serious. The police there also did not handle it properly." On Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the US, Gehlot said, "Despite the BJP's efforts from the past 15-20 years to defame him, Rahul Gandhi has now become the centre of hope and expectation of the country. Due to this, the BJP has become so desperate and aggressive that BJP leaders in the country's capital are openly talking about killing Rahul Gandhi." BJP president JP Nadda's silence on such statements is surprising and shows to what extent the party can go to retain power, he said.

Gehlot was referring to a BJP leader purportedly "threatening" Gandhi. Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera had recently shared a video on X in which BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah is purportedly saying, "Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (Rahul Gandhi, refrain from such things, otherwise in the coming time, you will also suffer the same fate as your grandmother)".

Gehlot said the BJP has completely "panicked" due to the success of Gandhi's US visit and has started spreading rumours about it.

The former chief minister said the people taught a good lesson to the BJP, which went to the Lok Sabha elections with the intention of "changing" the Constitution and "removing" reservation but despite this the BJP is not refraining from lying on the issue of reservation.

Referring to Gandhi's remarks on reservation, Gehlot said the former Congress president has clearly said that reservation is necessary to bring equality in society and its limit should also be increased as per the need.

"Rahul Gandhi is fighting for social justice in the country, which he will take to its conclusion and will never let the BJP's intention of tampering with reservation be fulfilled," Gehlot said.

He said the BJP should now stop trying to "mislead" the country because the country understands the meaning of each and every word spoken by Gandhi in America.

The former Congress president had told students at a US university that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

BJP leaders have been criticising Gandhi for his remarks in the US and accused the Leader of Opposition of hurting the dignity of India by saying "misleading, baseless and factless things" during his foreign tour.