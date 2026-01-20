Tamil Nadu Assembly RN Ravi

Chennai: Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday "declined" to read out the DMK government prepared customary address in the Assembly as it had numerous "unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements," the Lok Bhavan said.

While the Assembly, immediately after Ravi walked out of the House, adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin stating that only the government prepared customary address would go on official record, the Lok Bhavan quickly released a statement claiming to give an explanation to what transpired inside the House.

The governor's office alleged national anthem was yet again "insulted" and the fundamental Constitutional duty of respecting it was disregarded. Several crucial issues troubling the people were ignored.

While Ravi had been demanding that the national anthem be played at the commencement of the customary address, the government's stand is that the Tamil anthem is traditionally played at the beginning and the national anthem at the end.

Minutes after Ravi walked out of the 234-member House without delivering his address, the Lok Bhavan issued a 13-point explainer on why Ravi "declined" to read out the address.

It alleged the Governor's mic "was repeatedly switched off and he was not allowed to speak."

"The speech contains numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements. Several crucial issues troubling the people are ignored," it said.

The Lok Bhavan alleged that the Tamil Nadu government's "claim that the state attracted huge investments to the tune of over (Rs) 12 lakh crores is far from the truth."

"Many of the MOUs with prospective investors remain only on paper. Actual investment is hardly a fraction of it. Investment data show that Tamil Nadu is becoming less attractive for investors. Until four years ago, Tamil Nadu, among the states, was the fourth largest recipient of foreign direct investment. Today it is struggling to remain at the sixth."

Furthermore, Lok Bhavan said women safety issue had been totally ignored though there was an alarming increase of over 55 per cent incidents of POCSO rapes and over 33 per cent increase in incidents of sexual molestation of women.

Rampant prevalence of narcotics and drugs and sharp increase in drug abuse cases among youth including school students is a very serious concern.

The statement claimed: "Over 2000 mostly youth committed suicide in one year due to drug abuse. It is seriously jeopardising our future. It is casually bypassed."

The Lok Bhavan alleged that atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalit women were sharply increasing, it was totally bypassed.

"About 20,000 people in our state committed suicide in one year- almost 65 suicides everyday. Nowhere else in the country the situation is so alarming. Tamil Nadu is being referred as the Suicide Capital of India. Yet it does not seem to concern the government. It is bypassed," the governor's office claimed.

There is steady decline in standards of education and widespread mismanagement in educational institutions adversely affecting the future of our youth.

More than 50 per cent faculty positions are vacant for years and guest faculties are restive all over. "Our youth are staring at uncertain future."

Several thousand village panchayats are defunct because elections have not been held for years. They are directly under special officers of the government.

Crores of people are denied their rights to grassroots democracy. "This is against the letter and spirit of the Constitution. People are anxiously waiting for restoration of village panchayats. However, this does not find even a mention in the speech."

Several thousand temples in the state are without Board of Trustees and are directly administered by the state government.

"Millions and millions of devotees are deeply hurt and frustrated with the mismanagement of temples. Crucial directions of the Madras High Court on the restoration and preservation of ancient temples are not implemented even after 5 years. Sentiments of devotees callously ignored," Lok Bhavan alleged.

MSME sectors are under huge stress due to visible and invisible costs of running the industry. They are the crucial sector for employment and growth. However, as against over 55 million registered MSMEs in the country Tamil Nadu has only about 4 million despite enormous potential for growth.

"Entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu are forced to locate their enterprises in other states and the issue is completely ignored." There is widespread discontentment among lower rung employees in almost all sectors. They are restive and frustrated. There was no mention of ways to address their genuine grievances, it said.