Governors of Rajasthan, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Goa meet Home Minister Shah

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The governors of Rajasthan, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Goa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.

The separate meetings took place at the home minister's office in Parliament.

"Rajasthan Governor Shri Haribhau Bagde met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

In another post, Shah's office wrote: "The Governor of Nagaland, Shri La. Ganesan met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah".

Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar and his Goa counterpart P S Sreedharan Pillai also called on the home minister, Shah's office said. PTI ACB AS AS