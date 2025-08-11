Governor''s ''Partition Horror Day'' directive sparks political row in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (PTI) A row erupted in Kerala on Monday over the Kerala Raj Bhavan’s reported circular to universities in the state to observe 14 August as "Partition Horror Day." State Education Minister V Sivankutty and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan questioned the Governor’s authority to issue such a circular without the approval of the Council of Ministers.

A Raj Bhavan official confirmed that a circular for the observance of an "Anti-Partition Day" had been issued in June.

The official also clarified that the circular was based on instructions from the Union Home Ministry that it should be observed by all state governments to raise awareness of the horrors of partition.

However, he did not provide further details of the circular.

Reacting to the circular, Sivankutty alleged that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had issued it as though operating a "parallel governance system," without the approval of the Council of Ministers elected by the people.

"I do not understand under what authority he has issued such an invitation. He does not have such powers. The Governor's powers are limited, and this is not something that can be connected to day-to-day administration, as courts and experts in the field have already made clear," the minister told a news channel.

In a statement, Satheesan sought to know what authority the Governor had to instruct university vice-chancellors, through a circular, to observe a "Partition Horror Day," thereby effectively sidelining the state government.

"It is unconstitutional for the Governor to make decisions and act parallel to the state government. By doing this, Vishwanath Arlekar, holding a constitutional post, is openly telling Kerala that he still represents the divisive politics of the RSS. The Governor’s action is unconstitutional," Satheesan said.

The Congress leader also urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government to break their silence on the Governor's "misguided actions" and to make their stance clear.

"The Chief Minister should also be prepared to officially inform the Governor of the state government's objection to such unconstitutional moves," he added.

In the circular, the Raj Bhavan reportedly directed that the universities could organise seminars to commemorate Partition Horror Day.

It stated they could also stage plays on the subject, which could be taken to the public to show how terrible the partition was.

It also reportedly directed the vice-chancellors to forward the universities' action plans regarding this.