Governor's prosecution sanction: Congress legislators rally behind CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) The ruling Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Karnataka met on Thursday and expressed unanimous support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after the governor sanctioned his prosecution over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’.

The meeting attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar, party legislators and MPs, also condemned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's action and accused him of indulging in politics at the behest of the BJP.

The CLP meeting comes a day ahead of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar leaving for New Delhi to meet the party leadership to discuss the issue.

"All our legislators have unanimously said that they will stand by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah... Party workers across the state are fighting in his favour," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters after the CLP meeting, he said senior legislator R V Deshpande proposed the resolution, seconded by another MLA Tanveer Sait, and unanimously supported by all legislators.

"The governor is doing politics. We have unanimously condemned his decision to give prosecution permission (against the CM) without any proper inquiry under 17A (of the Prevention of Corruption Act)," he added.

On August 16, the governor granted sanction for prosecution of Siddaramaiah in connection with MUDA site allotment 'scam’, giving a major jolt to the nearly 15-month old Congress government.

He accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions of activists Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna.

Pointing out that the people of Karnataka blessed the Congress party with 136 out of 224 assembly seats in the elections held last year, Shivakumar alleged that attempts are being made by BJP and JD(S) to destabilise the government which is working for the people.

The BJP and JD(S) will not be successful, he said."At any point of time, Siddaramaiah is our leader, he will be our leader," he added.

Asked about a discussion regarding taking a delegation to President Droupadi Murmu, the DCM said, "The Chief Minister and I have sought time from the Delhi leadership tomorrow. They (high command) have not called us; we are going on our own. We will discuss several issues." Noting that an appeal has been made in court against the governor's decision and his conduct, he said, "We have faith in the judiciary. His (Governor) order which is against the law and the constitution, we are hopeful that we will get protection from it...There is a conspiracy that has been hatched against our chief minister and the government." Asked whether INDIA bloc parties will also join them, Shivakumar said, "...for now we are fighting unitedly in the state. We will discuss with leadership tomorrow and let other things be known." Expressing confidence about getting justice, he said, "We know the court will respect our sentiments. Siddaramaiah has not made any mistake. It (allegations) is all political." He added: "We are once again appealing to the governor; let him not face a snub. Even now if he withdraws the permission, he will be protecting the Constitution and respecting the law." Meanwhile the BJP on Thursday held a statewide protest against the Congress, accusing its leaders of disrespecting the governor with derogatory remarks, They said Congress was "anti-Dalit", making a reference to the governor's caste.

It also demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation alleging a cover-up and tampering with documents, citing the alleged erasure of a line using a whitener in a 2014 letter written by his wife B M Parvathi to MUDA.

Hitting back, Siddaramaiah said they are playing the 'Dalit Card' as they are unable to answer the Congress's questions about the governor's "wrongful actions".

"This is an insult to the self-respecting Dalit community. The same BJP leaders who preach that ‘caste doesn’t exist among Hindus, only religion does’, conveniently remember caste when it serves their purpose," he posted on social media platform X.

He said if they truly respect and admire Gehlot, "why did you bring him here and turn him into a ‘caged parrot’ instead of keeping him in the union cabinet? Why did you curtail his active political career and confine him, even though he wasn’t old enough to be sent to the ‘Margdarshak Mandal’, which is akin to a political retirement home? "By stripping him of his ministerial role and using a Dalit leader as a pawn in your vendetta against political opponents, aren’t you committing a grave injustice and insult to the Dalit community? BJP leaders, did your conscience not prick even a little when you used a Dalit leader for your own political gain?" he asked.

He said the Dalit community is well aware of the BJP's and Sangh Parivar’s manipulative politics, where Dalits are used and discarded as per convenience. BJP leaders, who are trying to change the Constitution, oppose reservations, and secretly harbour caste discrimination, have no moral right to speak about Dalits, he added.

"If you genuinely respect the Dalit community, stop putting political pressure on Thawarchand Gehlot to act against his conscience. Let him perform his duties in line with the Constitution, and end this drama of protests," he added.