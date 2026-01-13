Governor's rule extended in Chakma council council for another six months

Aizawl, Jan 13 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday placed the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) under the Governor's rule for another six months, citing political instability and frequent shifting of allegiance by the elected members.

The decision came days after five members of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) defected to the BJP, even as the ZPM had previously claimed a majority and asked the governor to order a floor test to prove its majority in the 20-member council.

A notification issued by state District Council and Minority Affairs department on behalf of the governor said despite the council of ministers' advice to the governor to offer an opportunity to the claimant to prove his majority and the observation that there has been no political instability in the last six months, the frequent change of allegiance by the elected members has warranted further extension of the governor's rule.

"The governor is of the opinion that, pending the submission of a report by the inquiry commission, and also owing to the frequent shifting of political allegiance by the elected MDCs in the CADC, warrant further extension of governor's rule," the notification said.

The governor also appointed Lawngtlai deputy commissioner as a caretaker to exercise all functions or powers vested in the CADC on behalf of him with effect from January 7 for another six months.

Singh had previously imposed governor's rule in the CADC on July 7 last year owing to constant political instability, which affected the administration of the council.

The imposition of the governor's rule follows the removal of BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma from the post of Chief Executive Member (CEM) on June 16 last year.

Chakma was sworn in as the council chief on February 4 that year, marking the creation of the first BJP-led executive body in the Chakma council since its inception in 1972.

However, after four months, the BJP-led Chakma council faced a severe blow after its 12 members, including incumbent council chairman Lakkhan Chakma, resigned from the party and defected to ZPM in June.

Later, 16 ZPM members led by Lakkhan Chakma, staked claim to form the next executive committee before the governor in July last year.

Before this, the present council has also witnessed frequent changes in leadership and defection, as the anti-defection law does not apply to it.

The BJP, which now has seven members, formed a legislature party, which elected Mohan Chakma as its leader on Monday, and pushed for the formation of an executive body in the council, according to BJP Chakma district unit president Durjya Dhan Chakma.

The CADC was created under the sixth schedule of the Constitution in 1972 for the welfare of the Chakma tribal people in Mizoram.The council has 24 seats, of which four are nominated seats.