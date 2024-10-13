Governors, Telangana CM, political leaders attend 'Alai Balai' event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI) Governors from five states, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among a host of leaders who attended 'Alai Balai', an annual cultural event, organised here on Sunday on the occasion of Dussehra.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, conceptualised the 'Alai Balai' programme, an apolitical forum to bring people from varied backgrounds on a common platform. The event has been organised on the occasion of Dussehra festival for the past several years.

Addressing the event, Revanth Reddy said Dattatreya has been organising the 'Alai Balai' programme for the last 19 years at Dussehra festival.

Dattatreya is making all efforts to revive Telangana culture and traditions through 'Alai Balai’, he said.

The 'Alai Balai’ programme inspired the formation of the Telangana Political Joint Action Committee (JAC) when the creation of a separate Telangana state was delayed and also propagated the importance of the preservation of Telangana culture, Reddy said.

'Alai Balai’ played a vital role in activating every section and to move forward during the Telangana movement, he said.

The Telangana CM said he had already told the government and party leadership to participate in 'Alai Balai' and take responsibility to preserve Telangana culture.

"Leaders gave a message that we are all one by attending Alai Balai," he said.

Bandaru Dattatreya, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, G Kishan Reddy and a few Telangana ministers also addressed the event.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, BRS leaders and leaders of different organisations, were among those who participated in the event.

The 'Alai Balai' started by Dattatreya has a unique place in the annual calendar of events in Telangana with leaders from across the political spectrum, including those with divergent views, attending the event and exchanging greetings.

Dattatreya's daughter Vijaya Lakshmi, who is the chairperson of Alai Balai Foundation, was present.