Govind Ballabh Pant rendered invaluable services for recognition to Hindi, says Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his death anniversary on Thursday, said he rendered invaluable services for according recognition to the official language Hindi.

Adityanath said Pant, who also served as the home minister of the country, played a leading role in the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi for the country's independence.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, remembering the contributions of Pant, UP's first chief minister, Adityanath said, "He played a leading role in various movements led by Mahatma Gandhi for the country's independence. On the reorganisation of Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950, he played an important role in the smooth progress of the state's administration as the first chief minister of the state." CM Adityanath further said Pant actively participated in the freedom movement by providing invaluable services to the people as the chief minister of the United Provinces in 1937. After the sudden death of the country's first home minister and deputy prime minister, Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in December 1954, Pant assumed his responsibilities as the home minister of the country.

Further highlighting his contributions for the country, the chief minister mentioned that as the home minister of the country from 1955 to 1961, Pant rendered invaluable services to give recognition to the official language Hindi.

In recognition of his services to the nation, he was honoured with the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in 1957. Not only that, he also served as an important member of the Constituent Assembly of India, Adityanath stated. PTI CDN KSS KSS