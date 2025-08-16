Govindas form ten-layer human pyramid at Thane dahi handi event, minister claims it's world record

Thane: A Govinda squad formed ten layers of a human pyramid at a Dahi Handi event organised in Thane on Saturday, organisers claimed.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik praised the feat, stating that it is a "world record" in forming human layers during the festival.

Sarnaik announced a prize of Rs 25 lakh for the Konkan Nagar Raja Govinda Team. The event was organised by the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation and Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan, headed by his son Purvesh Sarnaik.

The minister stated, "The Govinda team has formed ten layers. We are continuing the traditions associated with Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe."

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated across Maharashtra to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna. The day is marked by troupes of young men and women scrambling to form human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes.

Purvesh said, "Earlier, a record of nine layers was set on our stage. Today, Govindas of Konkan Nagar achieved ten layers."