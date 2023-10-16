Govt accepts IIPS director's resignation, revokes suspension

New Delhi: The Centre has accepted the resignation of International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) Director K S James and revoked his suspension for alleged irregularities during his tenure, the health ministry said.

James was suspended on July 28 after the ministry launched a probe into the alleged irregularities in appointments and recruitment of faculty and compliance to reservation rosters during his tenure.

The IIPS is an institute functioning under the ministry's administrative control.

The statistics division of the ministry issued an order on October 11, stating that the "competent authority on subsequent review is of the opinion that in view of material changes in the circumstances, the suspension of professor K S James may not be extended further".

"Now, therefore, the president ... revokes the suspension of Prof. James, Director and Senior Professor, IIPS, Mumbai, with immediate effect," the order read.

Another order issued by the division on the same day read: "Consequent upon tendering of the resignation dated August 7 by Professor James owing to personal grounds, the president is pleased to accept the resignation of Prof. K S James from the post of Director and Senior Professor, International Institute for Population Sciences with effect from the date of clearance of his government duties or with immediate effect, whichever is later." In a note on July 29, the ministry had stated that complaints were received regarding irregularities in recruitment and appointments and compliance with the reservation roster.

To investigate the charges, a fact-finding committee (FFC) was constituted by the ministry on May 6.

"The FFC found prima facie irregularities in 11 of the 35 complaints received. These irregularities were mainly regarding lapses observed in certain appointments, recruitment of faculty, reservation rosters, dead stock registers etc.," the ministry had said.

"As the charges are serious and grave in nature, Director, IIPS being the head of the institute is also directly and indirectly responsible for the failure to exercise adequate supervision," the ministry had said.

It was also apprehended that his presence might minimise the required cooperation of the other IIPS officials with the investigating team.

"Therefore, it was felt necessary to prevent this avoidable interference in free, fair and fast investigation to gather sufficient documentary evidence and corroborate facts and circumstantial evidence to frame a firm chargesheet to institute a fair disciplinary proceeding against the Director, IIPS and other officers if required.

"Hence, during the period of further process of investigation, it was decided to suspend Director, IIPS under Rule 10(1)(a) of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965," the ministry had said.