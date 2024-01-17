Govt accords top priority to farmers, says Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Jan 17 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said his government gives top priority to farmers, but will not support those who solely seek financial assistance.

During a meeting with leaders of the All Mizoram Farmers' Union (AMFU), the chief minister highlighted the government's efforts to provide facilities for farmers.

Lalduhoma expressed, "We will prioritise farmers, but we will not support individuals who only desire financial aid without putting in the necessary effort to succeed in life." He mentioned that the government has not fully implemented its policies as the new annual budget is yet to be placed.

Earlier, Lalduhoma had announced that his government would purchase four local agricultural products - ginger, turmeric, chili, and broomsticks - from farmers as part of the government's priority programmes to be executed within 100 days.

The government has recently allocated Rs 110 crore for the purchase of these four agricultural products.

Lalduhoma said his government would establish a minimum support price for agricultural products and introduce crop insurance to assist farmers.

The government will strive to build paddy fields using modern technologies, he said, adding that forest areas with slopes will be designated for gardening and jhum cultivation, while hillsides with steep inclines will be preserved for green forest areas to promote biodiversity and water resource development. PTI CORR MNB