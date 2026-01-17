Govt actively considering regularisation of ‘Rahbar-e-Khel’: JK Dy CM

Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday said the National Conference government is actively considering regularisation of 'Rahbar-e-Khel' (ReK) teachers.

Under the scheme, youngsters were selected to provide physical education teachers to government schools in 2019 and it entails the phased regularisation of appointees upon completing seven years of satisfactory and continuous service.

“Government is actively considering the regularisation of Rehbar-e-Khel,” the deputy chief minister said after he alongwith Minister for Youth Services & Sports Satish Sharma inaugurated the border sports festival–2026 at the Sports Stadium in his Nowshera constituency of Rajouri district.

The policy for engaging ReK was adopted by the youth services and sports department, creating 3,000 positions.

Currently, 2,417 ReKs are employed, aiming to promote sports, games and physical education. The honorarium structure, starting at Rs 3,000 per month for the first two years, increase to Rs 4,000 from the third to seventh year.

The ReK teachers have been pressing for regularisation of their services on completion of five years like Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister also inaugurated a mega health camp organised by army in collaboration with the health department at village Seri providing medical services to a large number of people from border and far-flung areas.

Addressing the gatherings, Choudhary highlighted the patriotic spirit of the region and said the people of Nowshera have always stood firmly with the nation and defence forces, citing their courage and resilience during Operation Sindoor in May last year.

“Government is committed towards safeguarding the rights of players, farmers and residents of far-flung border areas,” he said.

He said projects worth Rs 2 crore have been sanctioned for improving sports infrastructure in Nowshera.

Sharma said the government is fully committed to promote border sports, developing employment hubs and strengthening indoor sports facilities.

He remarked that “today’s sweat becomes tomorrow’s success” and reiterated the government’s resolve to combat drug menace and narco-terrorism.

The minister announced that playfields will be developed in every panchayat and a cricket academy will be established next year.

As part of the Border Sports Festival, a vibrant Dangal (traditional wrestling) competition, Kabaddi competition and tug of war were also organised, drawing enthusiastic participation and large public turnout.