Govt actively engaging with stakeholders to facilitate restoration of J-K statehood: LG

Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reiterated his government's commitment to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and said the government is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process.

Addressing the first Budget Session of the J-K Assembly in seven years, Sinha said the session is not merely a legislative formality but also a reflection of the government's commitment to good governance, transparency and inclusive development.

"One of the foremost aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the restoration of full statehood. My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said.

He said, "My government recognises the emotional and political significance of the statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability and progress." Sinha said this Budget carries historic significance as it is the first in seven years to be presented by an elected government in J-K.

"It (the Budget) symbolises the power of the people (and has been) prepared by their elected representatives," Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor affirmed that this Budget document is not just financial but also reflects the hopes and aspirations of the masses for a brighter future.

He reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining peace and prosperity and fulfilling promises made to the people.

"The economy has shown notable growth despite challenges. The government is working to make Jammu and Kashmir a progressive economy," he added.

He underscored the region's rich composite culture and centuries-old traditions of amity and brotherhood, stressing that the administration is dedicated to preserving unity in diversity.

"We are firmly committed to maintaining peace and harmony -- ensuring that the aspirations of our people are protected from divisive influences -- and cultivating an inclusive society built on mutual respect and harmony," he added.

Highlighting his government's governance model, Sinha said, "Good governance remains the cornerstone of a prosperous and harmonious future for J-K. My government is committed to transparent and accountable decision-making, ensuring efficient allocation of resources so that every penny spent benefits the people." The LG elaborated on key initiatives, including digital governance, streamlined public service delivery, effective grievance redressal mechanisms and socio-economic programmes aimed at bridging developmental gaps and strengthening public trust.

Focusing on economic progress, the Lieutenant Governor said his government would work relentlessly on the three principles of economy, ecology and equity.

"We are committed to balancing economic growth, environmental sustainability and equitable development to ensure a better and brighter future for all," he said.

Praising the government's response to snowfall in Kashmir, Sinha said for the first time, a coordinated effort between the government and elected representatives minimised disruptions to daily life.

"This synergy enabled one of the swiftest restorations of essential supplies, including efficient snow clearance. Additionally, the power supply remained one of the most reliable, with minimal interruptions," he said, appreciating the administration's dedication to winter preparedness.

Sinha highlighted the government's initiatives to empower the youth through education, skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

"We are building a dynamic ecosystem where the talent and energy of our young generation drive the progress of the region. Our policies focus on youth engagement, employment opportunities and digital transformation," he said.

He reassured the people that the administration is working alongside the youth to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a hub of opportunity, growth and innovation.

The Lieutenant Governor also reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring the dignified rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants.

"Efforts will be intensified to accelerate the construction of transit accommodation projects for migrant employees, providing them with suitable housing at designated locations," he said.

The LG assured that these initiatives reflect the administration's dedication to restoring confidence, fostering inclusivity and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for all communities in J-K.

As the Budget Session commenced after a seven-year hiatus, Sinha congratulated the newly elected representatives and urged them to work towards fulfilling the people's aspirations.

"This session is not just a legislative formality but a reflection of your commitment to good governance, transparency and inclusive development," he stated.

This marks the second Assembly session of the J-K Assembly since the formation of the National Conference-led government in the Union Territory (UT).

Previously, the Assembly met in Srinagar from November 4 to 8 last year, just 20 days after the government formation.

The Centre revoked the special status of J-K under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two UTs — J-K and Ladakh — in August 2019.