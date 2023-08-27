Govt actively working to narrow divide between rich and poor, says Kerala Chief Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (PTI) The government aims to create a better tomorrow by treating everyone equally, just like the spirit of the Onam festival, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday after inaugurating the statewide celebrations of the upcoming harvest festival here.

Embracing the true essence of Onam, the state government was actively working to narrow the divide between the rich and the poor, Vijayan said during his inaugural address at the Nishagandhi open-air auditorium here.

"The government aims to create a better tomorrow by treating everyone equally. The government strives to realise the true essence of the Onam festival," Vijayan said during an event in which popular actor Fahadh Faasil and dancer Mallika Sarabhai also took part.

In an apparent reference to the opposition allegations over the economic condition of the state, Vijayan said a few days ago some people raised concerns whether the state will be able to celebrate Onam festival.

"However, such fake narratives are debunked today. The major roads, streets and towns of the state are witnessing celebrations. We should be aware of those who spread such fake narratives," he added.

The Left leader pointed out that across the world the gap between the wealthy and the impoverished was widening.

"However, in our state, embracing the true essence of Onam, we are actively working to narrow the divide between the rich and the poor. The government has ensured support to all sections of people in the society," Vijayan said.

He said currently, unique initiatives are underway to eradicate extreme poverty, marking a first for any Indian state.

"A total of 64,006 families, identified as living in extreme poverty, have now been equipped with requisite government documentation. Comprehensive micro-plans tailored to enhance their quality of life and livelihoods have also been finalised. By pooling resources from multiple departments, the Government is determined to eliminate extreme poverty from Kerala by 2025," he added.

Addressing the gathering, Sarabhai said the soul of Kerala lies in its democratic consciousness.

As part of the Onam celebrations, cultural programmes are being organised at 31 places across the state capital. Numerous events and celebrations are happening across the state.

This year Onam falls on August 29. PTI RRT RRT SS