Govt adds NMCG director general to Ganga rejuvenation body as special invitee

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Centre has amended a key notification under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to give the director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) an ex-officio role as a special invitee in the Ganga rejuvenation framework under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Officials said the move is aimed at strengthening coordination within the institutional structure overseeing the Namami Gange programme, India's flagship initiative for cleaning and conserving the river.

The amendment, notified on August 19 and published on Friday, modifies an earlier order issued in October 2016 by the then Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

According to the new notification, the director general of NMCG will now serve as a "special invitee, ex-officio" to the schedule outlined in the original order.